Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Laboratory Technician on purely temporary basis for the project entitled “Cytokine and autoantibody cluster interactions in systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)” at Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU). Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full fledged Medical College, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

HS (Science) passed with DMLT and minimum 02 years experience in molecular laboratory work (Desirable)

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th March 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in Microbiology Conference Hall, 3rd Floor, Basic Science Building, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh

How to apply :

Applicants may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size photographs and all the relevant documents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of documents related to age, educational qualification, cast, experience etc. (HSLC onwards)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here