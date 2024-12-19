Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Support-III for the ICMR project entitled “Impact cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of a synergistic, multipronged, customized, low-cost intervention package (IP) to reduce cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden among diverse populations across India” in the department of Community Medicine. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full fledged Medical College, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 30800/- per month

Qualification :

Three Years Graduate in relevant subject/field. Three Years experience or PG in relevant subject/field. For Engineering/IT/CS-First Class Graduate Degree of Four Years.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th December 2024 in the Department of Community Medicine, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

Reporting time is 11 AM

How to apply :

The candidate should bring the duly filled Bio-Data along with all self attested documents in support of proof of date of birth: a) Qualification, b) Experience and c) Recent passport size

photo.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here