Assam Career : Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Junior Nurse / Infection Control Nurse for an ICMR funded project entitled “Capacity Building and Strengthening of Hospital infection Control go detect and prevent Antimicrobial Resistance of India” in the Department of Microbiology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Life Science and relevant subjects. Candidate who has qualified CSIR-UGC-NET and GATE will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA per month

Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Junior Nurse / Infection Control Nurse

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : High school or equivalent with science subject plus certificate course in ANM with five years experience from a recognized institute/board plus experience in Infection control.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards in 3rd Floor, Department of Microbiology, Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

