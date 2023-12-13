Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Laboratory Assistant in project entitled “Establishment of Multidisciplinary Research Unit.” Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full fledged Medical College, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

HS (Science) passed with DMLT and minimum 01 year experience in molecular laboratory work

Desirable: Candidate should have working experience in handling sample collection.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th December 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Microbiology Conference Hall, 3 Floor, Basic Science Building, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size photographs

and all the relevant documents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of documents related to age,

educational qualification, cast, experience etc. (HSLC onwards).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here