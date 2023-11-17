Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Laboratory Technician on purely temporary basis for an ICMR funded project entitled “Study on persistence of high-risk HPV infection and its association with specific epigenetic markers and HLA-class-II gene polymorphism among adult females from Northeast India” in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Valid Certificate of MLT from recognized Govt. institute.

Salary : Rs.18,000/- Per Month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd November 2023 from 10.00 AM onwards in Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

No TA/DA will be given to the candidate(s) for attending in the interview.

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size

photographs and all the relevant documnents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of documents

related to age, educational qualification, cast, experience etc. (HSLC onwards).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here