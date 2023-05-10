Assam Career : Assam Medical College Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Social Worker and Data Entry Operator for NCDIR (ICMR) supported project “Hospital Based Cancer Registry” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Qualification : Master Degree in Sociology/ Master in Social Work (MSW) from a recognized university with minimum 1 year experience in Hospital setup.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized institute with minimum I year experience in EDP work in Govt., Autonomous PSU or any other organization with typing proficiency and software knowledge.

Maximum Age Limit : 25 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application in standard from supported by attested copies of certificates & mark-sheets to The Principal Investigator, Hospital Based Cancer Registry, New PG Building, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh-786002 within 18th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







