Assam Career Assam Gas Company Limited

Applications are invited for various accounting positions under Assam Gas Company Limited.

Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer (Finance & Accounts) for engagement on Regular Basis.

Name of post : Officer (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

i) B.Com (Hons.)

and

    ii) Qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

    Or

    Qualified CMA from The Institute of Costs Accountants of India.

    Experience :

    i) Candidates must possess minimum 02 (two) years of post qualification work experience in Finance & Accounts/ Internal Audit department in any reputed PSU/Pvt. Organization.

    ii) Candidates having working knowledge in an ERP environment will get preference.

    Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000-1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900

    Age Limit : Maximum 30 Years

    How to apply : Candidates can send their filled in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents to “The Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, Duliajan, Dist-Dibrugarh, PIN-786602” clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 16th August 2023.

    Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

