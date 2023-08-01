Applications are invited for various accounting positions under Assam Gas Company Limited.

Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer (Finance & Accounts) for engagement on Regular Basis.

Name of post : Officer (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

i) B.Com (Hons.)

and

ii) Qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Or

Qualified CMA from The Institute of Costs Accountants of India.

Experience :

i) Candidates must possess minimum 02 (two) years of post qualification work experience in Finance & Accounts/ Internal Audit department in any reputed PSU/Pvt. Organization.

ii) Candidates having working knowledge in an ERP environment will get preference.

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000-1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900

Age Limit : Maximum 30 Years

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents to “The Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, Duliajan, Dist-Dibrugarh, PIN-786602” clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 16th August 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here