Assam Career : Assam Bio-Refinery Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL), Guwahati.

Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABRPL), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions of Shift In Charge – Chemical (Operation).

Name of post : Shift In Charge – Chemical (Operation)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : BE/B Tech -Chemical Engg./Pulp and Paper Technology with good academic background

Experience : Minimum 3 yrs of experience in relevant field. Experience in Refinery /petrochemical/

Fertilizer/pulp and paper industries/Distilleries with DCS operation will be preferred. Commissioning experience is preferable

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://abrpl.co.in/ up to July 26, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here