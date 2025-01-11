Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professionals under various modules in the project entitled “Oil palm

cultivation and its future prospects in Assam.”

Name of post : Young Professional I

No. of posts : 1

Module : Productivity evaluation and geospatial mapping of existing oil palm plantation in Assam

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agronomy/ Soil Science with proficiency in computer use

Desirable: Sound knowledge in GIS/Remote sensing

Name of post : Young Professional I

No. of posts : 2

Module : Studies on ground water level, carbon sequestration, soil physical properties, nutrient mining and soil microorganism in existing oil palm plantations and nearby fields

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agronomy/ Soil Science with proficiency in computer use

Name of post : Young Professional I

No. of posts : 1

Module : Intercropping studies in young oil palm plantation for sustainability and livelihood

security of marginal farmers in Assam

Qualification : M.Sc. in Horticulture / Agronomy with proficiency in computer use

Name of post : Young Professional I

No. of posts : 1

Module : Agro-ecosystem and attitudinal analysis in oil palm growing areas of Assam

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agricultural Extension/ Extension Education with proficiency in computer use

Name of post : Young Professional I

No. of posts : 1

Module : Oil Palm Cultivation in Assam-Baseline Study

Qualification : M.Sc. in Agricultural Economics/ MBA in Agri Business with proficiency in computer

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above positions from 29th January 2025 to 3rd February 2025

The venues are in Conference hall of Directorate of Research (Agri), AAU, Jorhat, AAU-Citrus and

Plantation Crop Research Station, Tinsukia, Assam and AAU-Horticultural Research Station, AAU,

Kahikuchi, Guwahati, Assam

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age limit: Between 21 to 45 years (5 years age relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC).

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualifications may appear in the interview along with application, enclosing the bio-data with self-attested copies of educational certificates, residence certificate, passport photographs (2), and other relevant testimonials including research experience and publications. The applicant should bring all the testimonials at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here