Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I in the project entitled “Germplasm screening, in vitro regeneration and molecular interaction study in response to Potato Virus Y in Bhut jolokia (Capsicum chinense jacq)” in 2025. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University came into life with the establishment of the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M. Sc. in Agril. Biotechnology/Biotechnology/Bioinformatics/ Life Sciences (Candidates having

experience in the area of Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology will be preferred)

Pay :

a) For NET/GATE/BET qualified candidates: Rs. 31000.00 + HRA for first two years; Rs. 35000.00 + HRA for third year

b) Others: Rs. 25000.00 + HRA for first two years; Rs. 28000.00 + HRA for third year

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th June, 2025 in the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, at 11.00 AM

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, reprints of publications, thesis etc. and a passport size photograph. Applicants must present original and attested copies of all testimonials at the time of interview. Candidates may send their application and biodata in advance to the undersigned at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here