Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow under the DBT funded Project on “Development of High Yielding, Non-lodging and Biotic Resistance Varieties of Black Scented Rice of Manipur and Assam through Bio-technological Intervention” in 2025. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University came into life with the establishment of the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D in Agricultural Science with specialization in Life Science/ Plant Breeding & Genetics.

Desirable: Preference will be given to candidates having 2(two) years of field experience.

Remuneration : Rs.58,000/- +8% HRA per month

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics/ Life Science from any recognized university.

Remuneration : Rs.31,000/- +8% HRA per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 31st May 2025 from 2 PM onwards. The venue is in the Conference hall of the Agril. Marketing Intelligence Unit, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualifications may report at the time of interview and submit application in plain paper along with self attested copies of certificates, marksheets and other testimonials. The candidates shall bring original certificates/documents for verification at the

time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here