Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Mali (Grade-IV). Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and also to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while altogether emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Mali (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification :

Candidates should atleast be read up to Class VIII with highest qualification not exceeding Class 10th passed (HSLC).

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12700/- to 37500/- + GP Rs. 4400/- per month

Age Limit :

The minimum age of the candidates shall be 18 years and maximum age shall be 40 years as on 01-01-2024.

There will be relaxation in upper age limit as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure : The eligible candidates shall have to appear in a written examination

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/co-terminous-recruitment-2024 from 4 PM of 13th January 2024 to 4 PM of 8th February 2024

Application Fees :

Rs. 500/- for UR, MOBC and OBC candidates

Rs. 250/- for SC, ST(P) and ST(H) candidates

The fees shall have to be deposited by way of online payment through Payment Gateways provided in the portal.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here