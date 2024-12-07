Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Assistant under the AAU funded project on “Value addition of Grand Naine (G9) Banana for entrepreneurship development.” The seed of the Assam Agricultural University was sown by establishing the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Food you can try in north east India during Christmas season.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

B.Sc. in Home Science/ Community Science/ allied subject- Specialized in Food Science & Nutrition/related subject from a recognized University/ Institution

Desirable: Experience in Nutrition, Dietetics and also food analytical works

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th December 2024 at 11 AM

The venue is altogether in Department of Food Science & Nutrition, College of Community Science, AAU, Jorhat

Applicants won’t get TA/DA for attending the interview.

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit application in plain paper along with bio-data with self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials as per date and time mentioned above.

Applicants must also bring original certificates/ documents for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here