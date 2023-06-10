Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for selection of one Project Assistant under the project DBT sponsored “Upscaling of organic technologies through development of model organic farm in aspirational district of NE India” and one no. Field Coordinator and one no. Office Assistant for NCDC sponsored FPOs for CBBO.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : B.Sc./3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology.

Upper Age limit (years) : 50 yrs.

Monthly Emoluments(Rs.): 20,000/- + HRA Increment of 15% for 3 years of experience with maximum ceiling of 4 such revisions i.e. up to 12 years of experience.

Name of post : Field Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification : Graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from recognized University/Institution.

Working Experience : At least one year experience in office Mgt./Secretarial work any public or private sector organization.

Computer Skills: Knowledge in computer application, with advanced knowledge of Office Mgt., proficiency in MS office Applications (like Word, Excel, Power Point etc.) including e-mail.

Remuneration (per month) : Rs. 18,000.00 (Fixed)

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification : Graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from recognized University/Institution.

Working Experience : At least one year experience in office Mgt./Secretarial work any public or private sector organization.

Computer Skills: Knowledge in computer application, with advanced knowledge of Office Mgt., proficiency in MS office Applications (like Word, Excel, Power Point etc.) including e-mail.

Remuneration (per month) : Rs. 17,000.00 (Fixed)

Selection Procedure : A walk in interview will be held on 15/06/2023 at KVK Barpeta

How to apply : Candidates may appear and submit application with bio-data, copies of certificate & mark sheets and produce originals for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here