Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under the project “Germplasm screening, in vitro regeneration and molecular
interaction study in response to Potato Virus Y in Bhut jolokia (Capsicum chinense jacq.)” in the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Sc. in Agril. Biotechnology/ Biotechnology/ Bioinformatics/ Life sciences
(Candidates having hands-on experience in the area of molecular biology/bioinformatics will be
preferred)

Pay :

a) For NET/GATE/BET/ BINC qualified candidates: Rs. 31000.00 + HRA for first two years; Rs. 35000.00 + HRA for third year

b) Others: Rs. 25000.00 + HRA for first two years; Rs. 28000.00 + HRA for third year.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in interview for the post of Project Associate-1 is scheduled to be held on 17th May, 2023 in the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, Assam Agricultural University,
Jorhat at 11.00 AM

How to apply : Candidates may send their application and biodata in advance to ratna.kalita@aau.ac.in.

Original and attested copies of all testimonials must be presented at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

