Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Morpho- Chemical evaluation, purification and development of production package of Khamti Lahi accession of Arunachal Pradesh” funded by Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Agriculture. Preference will be given to candidates with specialization in Plant Breeding and Genetics, Biochemistry, Agronomy

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + 8% HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th March, 2023 at 11.00 AM in the office chamber of the Chief Scientist, AAU-Assam Rice Research Institute, Assam Agricultural University, Titabar -785630, Assam

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a CV, original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

