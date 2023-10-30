Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under the project entitled “Germplasm screening, in vitro regeneration and
molecular interaction study in response to Potato Virus Y in Bhut jolokia (Capsicum chinense jacq.).”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Sc. in Agril. Biotechnology/Biotechnology/Bioinformatics/ Life sciences (Candidates having hands-on experience in the area of tissue culture/molecular biology will be
preferred)

Also Read : What kind of ingredients is best to be added in salads to make it into a medicine for your health?

Pay :

a) For NET/GATE/BET qualified candidates: Rs. 31000.00 + HRA for first two years; Rs. 35000.00 + HRA for third year

b) Others: Rs. 25000.00 + HRA for first two years; Rs. 28000.00 + HRA for third year.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in interview for the post of Project Associate-1 is scheduled to be held on 14th November, 2023, in the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, at 11.00 AM.

Also Read : The real life filmy love story of Manoj Kumar Sharma & Shraddha Joshi

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, reprints of publications, thesis etc. and a passport size photograph. Original and attested copies of all testimonials must be presented at the time of interview. Candidates may send their application and biodata in advance at ratna.kalita@aau.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in