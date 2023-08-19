Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the positions of Project Associate under the DBT sponsored Advanced Level Biotech Hub, B.N. College of Agriculture , Biswanath Chariali.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

Qualification : Post Graduate in Biotechnology/Agricultural Biotechnology/Plant Breeding and Genetics/ Life Sciences preferably with NET qualified

Desirable: Work experience in molecular biology research in rice crop, specifically in the field of abiotic resistance.

Monthly Emoluments : As per DBT/DST AAU norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th September 2023 at 11 AM in Office of the Coordinator, Biotech Hub, B.N. College of Agriculture, A.A.U., Biswanath , Assam – 784176

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with with application in plain paper along with biodata and all other supporting testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here