Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF and SRF under the project entitled “A study on transcriptional reprogramming in plastids of pigeon pea due to stimulated herbivory”
Name of post : JRF
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MSc in Agricultural Biotechnology / Life Sciences / Biotechnology with CSIR-NET / ICAR / GATE /DBT-BET or with 2 years experience in Molecular Biology
Salary : Rs. 31000.00 + 8% HRA per month
Name of post : SRF
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : PhD in Bioinformatics or MSc in Bioinformatics with Sciences with CSIR-NET / ICAR / GATE /DBT-BET or with 2 years experience in Bioinformatics
Salary : Rs. 35000.00 + 8% HRA per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 13th July 2023 at 10:30 AM in Dept. of Agricultural Biotechnology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, reprints / publications / thesis etc. and passport size photographs, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials. The applicants may submit their resume in advance to sumita.acharjee@aau.ac.in
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here