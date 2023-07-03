Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Scientist under the project entitled “Bioprospecting of soil microbes for isolation of acid tolerance gene”

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD (Science) with outstanding academic record and proven record of high quality R&D work

Desirable : Preference will be given to candidates having experience in molecular biology, microbiology, gene editing

Emoluments : Rs. 67000.00 + 8% HRA per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th July 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in the Office of DBT-NECAB, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here