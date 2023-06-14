Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF under the project entitled “Sustainable management of tea waste to transform tea industry into carbon neutral and zero waste industry under Tea network programme of the DBT-NECAB”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : M.Sc.(Agri) with specialization of Tea Husbandry & Technology/ Agricultural Economics / or equivalent qualification in relevant fields. Proficiency in computer application is essential.

Remuneration : Rs. 31000/- + 8% HRA per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th June 2023 at 11 AM in the Office of Principal Investigator, Department of Tea Husbandry & Technology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, Assam-785013

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may submit application (Enclosed) along with attested copies of certificates/testimonials and one passport size photo at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here