Assam Career : ASSAC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative in Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC).

Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chowkider cum Canteen Operator on contractual basis.

Name of post : Chowkider cum Canteen Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : H.S.L.C. passed

Desirable Experience :

At least 5 years experience as Watchman in any reputed Institution/ Public Enterprise/ Govt. Office.

Experience of doing Canteen service (Cooking and serving both)

Salary: Rs. 10,000.00 per month (Fixed)

Age : Below 40 years as on 1st April 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th May 2023 at 11 AM in Assam State Space Application Centre, 3rd Floor, Bigyan Bhawan, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781005

How to apply : The candidate has to apply in Standard Form of Application in part IX of the Assam Gazette.

Self attested documents of Educational Qualification, Experience Certificate, proof of age, Resident proof etc. are to be enclosed with the application.

The application should be submitted in favour of Director, Assam State Space Application Centre.

The application and documents should be submitted at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here