Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASDMA Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of five vacant posts or career on contract basis.

Name of post : Land Taxation Modelling Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

M.Sc Economics or M. Sc Mathematics/Statistics

Preferably with 5 years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Land Management Systems Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master Degree or higher with minimum 10 years of extensive experience working land governance

sector

Name of post : Geo – spatial Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

M.Sc./MTech in Geoinformatics/ Remote sensing /Environmental Science/ Geography/ Geology

Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in GIS related projects

Name of post : Data Analytics Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

M Sc/ M Tech in Computer Science/Data Science/IT with minimum 5 years experience.

Name of post : Legal Drafting Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

L.L.B./L.L.M/PhD in Law/ Land Governance

Minimum of 5 years predominantly in a broad range of transactions at a leading law firm or in-house position.

Name of post : Legal Systems Analytics Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

L.L.B./L.L.M/PhD in Law / Land Governance

Minimum of 5 years as Legal Analyst, Legal Assistant, Legal Counsel or a similar position at a

leading law firm or in-house position

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/asdma/index.php/home

Last date for submission of application is 24-01-2024 / 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here