Assam Career : ASDMA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Officer (Disaster Management).

Name of post : Project Officer (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent. Preference will be given to candidates having degree/diploma in Disaster Management. Minimum 2 (two) years working experience as a full time paid employee in an organization of repute dealing with Disaster Management.

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years on 01/01/2023

Salary : Rs. 27400/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with attested copies of all certificates, marksheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, etc. to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of July 1, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

