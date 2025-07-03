Assam Career ASDMA Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Information Assistant for SEOC, ERSS Supervisor, ERSS Operator, Data Entry Operator in 2025.

Name of post : Information Assistant for State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 17092/- approx

Eligibility Criteria :

Higher Secondary passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Educational lnstitution. Necessary skills in Computer Application (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet Surfing, etc.). Fluency in spoken Assamese, English & Hindi. At least 2 (two) years’ experience in the relevant field.

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2025

Name of post : ERSS Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs 21000/- (inclusive of all taxes, etc.)

Eligibility Criteria :

Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institution/University Proficiency in the use of intemet based applications, MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point. Good Communication Skills in English, Hindi, Assamese. Minimum 2 years ofwork experience preferably in a government setting. Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic helpline, will be preferred

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2025

Name of post : ERSS Operator

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs 18000/- (inclusive of all taxes, etc.)

Eligibility Criteria :

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Institution/University Proficiency in the use of internet based applicationt MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point. Good Communication Skills in English, Hindi, Assamese. Minimum 1 year of work experience preferably in a government setting. . Work experience in E-Governance projects, call centre, telephonic helpline, will be preferred.

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2025

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs 17092/- (inclusive of all taxes, etc.)

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidate must have passed PU/HSSLC or equivalent examination from a recognized University or Board/ Council. Work Experience: Minimum 2 (Two) years working experience in relevant field. Computer Knowledge: Should have computer skills, specially MS Word/ Excel/ PowerPoint/use of Internet. Candidate should have one-year certificate in computer application from Govt. recognized Institute. Language Proficiency: Should have good reading and writing skills in English. Typing Speed: Minimum typing speed of 40 (Forty) words per minute in English.

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th July 2025 from 10:00 AM at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply :

Candidates should bring along with them Proof of identity (voter ID/ Aadhar card/ Pan card/ Driving License), original and self-attested copies of their proof of age, educational qualification and working experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here