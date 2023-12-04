Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in ASDM Guwahati Assam.

Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistant and District Project Manager- Training.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Any graduate degree from recognised university with 1 year diploma in

computer application with minimum 3 years experience in relevant field with proficiency in

typing English and Assamese, DTP.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : District Project Manager-Training

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience : MBA/PGDM/MSW/PGD in rural development/ management / MA Sociology/BE / B.Tech. Minimum – 3 years experience in monitoring quality assurance and evaluation of training delivery, experience in institution like ITI/TSPs/Polytechnics will be preferable

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th December 2023 at 5th Floor, Assam Skill Development Mission, NH-37, DPS Road, Katabari, Garchuk, Guwahati-35.

The Registration of the candidates will be done from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their up to date Bio-Data (2 copies) and coloured Passport Size Photograph (2 copies) along with Xerox copies of all relevant certificates of Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, NOC (if applicable) duly signed by the candidates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here