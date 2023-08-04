Applications are invited for various administrative and medical positions under Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).
Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Data Manager, Medical Officer and Counsellor in Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH).
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : MBBS with valid registration from State Medical Council of Assam / NMC
Name of post : Data Manager
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with Diploma / Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized University or Institute
Also Read : Top 10 baby boy names inspired by flowers
Name of post : Counsellor
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Graduate degree holder in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology / Anthropology / Human Development / Nursing with 3 years experience in counselling /educating under National Health Programme
OR
Postgraduate in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology / Anthropology / Human Development / Nursing
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 10th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), Diphu, Dist.-Karbi Anglong, Assam. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 11 AM
Also Read : 6 best books to prepare for CAT 2023 exam
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard from of application, original testimonials, a set of self-attested photocopies of all original documents and a recent passport size photograph
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here