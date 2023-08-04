Applications are invited for various administrative and medical positions under Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Data Manager, Medical Officer and Counsellor in Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH).

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS with valid registration from State Medical Council of Assam / NMC

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with Diploma / Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized University or Institute

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate degree holder in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology / Anthropology / Human Development / Nursing with 3 years experience in counselling /educating under National Health Programme

OR

Postgraduate in Psychology / Social Work / Sociology / Anthropology / Human Development / Nursing

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 10th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), Diphu, Dist.-Karbi Anglong, Assam. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard from of application, original testimonials, a set of self-attested photocopies of all original documents and a recent passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here