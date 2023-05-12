Assam Career : ASACS Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant positions under Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), Khanapara, Guwahati.

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), Khanapara, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officers in various FIART, OST and ART Plus Centre on contractual basis.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 4

Places of Posting :

FIART (Antiretroviral Therapy) Centre, B.P. Civil hospital, Nagaon, Assam

OST Centre (Opioid Substitution Therapy) at B.P. Civil Hospital, Nagaon

ART Centre, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh

ART Plus Centre, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati

Qualification & Experience :

ART Plus/FIART Centre: MBBS with valid registration from the State Medical Council of Assam/ NMC. 6 months work experience. Post Graduates from Clinical Discipline will also be considered. Good working knowledge of computer, MS Office.

OST Centre : MBBS with valid registration from the State Medical Council of Assam/ NMC. Those with MD Psychiatry / Diploma in Psychiatry Medicine (DPM) will be preferred. Good working knowledge of computer, MS Office.

Salary : Rs. 72,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be more than 65 years as on 01/01/2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 17th May 2023 to 30th May 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the above mentioned places of posting.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard form of application, original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here