Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Tezpur Assam.

Army Public School Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT) and Headmistress through Combined Screening Board (CSB) exam.

Name of post : PGT-Physics, Chemistry, Political Science, History, Economics and Psychology

Qualification : PG in the subject with BEd and CSB Score Card holder

Name of post : TGT-Social Science, Sanskrit & Computer

Qualification : PG/Graduate in the subject BEd and CSB Score Card.

Name of post : PRT- All subjects

Qualification : PG/Graduates with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed)/ B Ed and CSB Score Card holder

Name of post : Head Mistress

Qualification :

(i) PG/Graduate in any specialization with min 50% marks in each and overall aggregate.

(ii) B. Ed/ M.Ed/B.EI.Ed/ two years Diploma in elementary education.

(iii) Min 08 yrs of teaching experience with at least of 05 yrs as PRT in a CBSE recognized school.

(iv) Age- Max 55 yrs and 57 yrs for ESM/teachers from the same school.

(v) Qualified in CTET and OST.

(vi) IT/Computer literate

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and accompanied with a DD (in favour of Army Public School, Tezpur payable at Tezpur) for Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred only)

The applications must reach the Army Public School, Tezpur, Post : Dekargaon, District: Sonitpur (Assam), Pin : 784501.

Last date for submission of applications is 15th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here