Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Narangi Assam.

Army Public School Narangi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

Name of post : PGT-Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following subjects:- Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at graduation level

(b) OST PGT (Hindi) qualified.

(c) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(d) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Age Limit :

As on 01 Apr 2024, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

Name of post : TGT-Science, Mathematics & Social Science

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

Four years ‘Integrated Degree Course of regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduate with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and threeyear integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate in the following:-

(i) TGT (Science) : Bachelor degree in Science with any two of the following:- Subjects – Botany, Zoology, Chemistry and Physics

(ii) TGT (Mathematics) : Bachelor degree in mathematics with any two of the following Subjects –

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science, Statistics

(iii) TGT (S. St) Any two of the following – History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography

(b) OST TGT in the subject qualified.

(c) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(d) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(e) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(f) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy

of recent passport size photograph for all posts by 25 Jan 2024 till 2:00 pm.

The application form alongwith a DD for Rs 100/- will be sent in favour of APS Narangi payable at Guwahati.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here