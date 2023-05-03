Assam Career : Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Narangi.

Army Public School Narangi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 14 vacant teaching and non-teaching posts.

Name of post : PGT (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Two years integrated post graduate MA/M. Sc. Course of Regional college of education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate Marks.

OR

Post Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Mathematics.

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.

Name of post : TGT- Hindi, Sanskrit

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Four years Integrated Degree Course of Regional college of education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in

aggregate in Hindi / Sanskrit as a subject in all three years of graduation

ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized University.

iii) Pass in Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

Name of post : TGT (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BCA or Graduation in computer Science or BE/B.Tech (Computer Science /IT) or Graduation in any subject and A level course from DOEACC, Min of Info & Communication

and Technology, GOI

Name of post : PRT (Music- Western)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M. A. (Music) or M. Music of any recognized University.

OR

BA in Music followed by a minimum of 2 years Diploma / Certificate in Music from an institute recognized by State / Central Government.

OR

Hr. Sec/Sr Sec with minimum of 7 years Diploma / Certificate in Music from an Institute recognized by State/Central Government.

ii) Must have Knowledge and fluency of playing Western Music Instrument/s.

Name of post :Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed General with one year Diploma in Special Education.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Lib. Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum three years experience

Name of post :Head Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Preferably an Ex-Serviceman of clerk category up to the age of 55 years.

(ii) 5-10 years experience in Office Management, account handling as Head Clerk with high proficiency in staff duties and drafting experience.

(iii) Computer Savvy- MS Office, etc.

(iv) Educational Qualification –Minimum Graduate in case of civilian.

(v) Should not have any disciplinary case against him in the entire service.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Commerce Graduate or fifteen years service (for Ex-Servicemen) as a clerk in the Defence

Services.

(ii) Basic Computer application course of Army/Diploma in Computer Applications of not less

than one year duration.

(iii) Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheet and accounting software.

(iv) Minimum 5 Years of experience as an Accounts Clerk in Defence Services/reputed organization.

Name of post : UDC

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) B.Com or fifteen years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate (MS Office,

Tally etc)

(ii) Computer Savvy (12000 key depressions per hour). Knowledge of relevant software applications

used by schools.

(iii) 5 years of experience as a clerk or as an accounts clerk in a reputed organization; preferably

a school

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen).Computer literate.

(ii) Knowledge of MS office (Speed 12000 key depressions per hour).

(iii) Basic Knowledge of accounting.

Name of post : Paramedics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10+2 and diploma in nursing with minimum five years of experience. A female paramedic should be given preference.

Name of post : Receptionist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen).Computer literate.

(ii) Knowledge of MS office (Speed 12000 key depressions per hour).

(iii) Basic Knowledge of accounting.

(iv) Should have good communication skills.

Name of post : Computer Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum 10+2 with one year Diploma in computer science and knowledge of Hardware, peripheral and networking

How to apply : Candidates can send their Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts by 10 May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here