Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Missamari Assam.

Army Public School Missamari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). Army Public School, Missamari was established in 1985. The basic aim of the school is to impart high quality education to the children of Defence personnel at a reasonable cost. The school emphasizes on providing comprehensive education to bring out a harmonious development of the personality of the children.

Name of posts :

PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics Practices (IP), English, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science and Psychology)

PGT (Physical Education Teacher)

TGT (Science & Maths)

TGT(Physical Education Teacher)

PRT (Primary Teacher)

PRT (CS)

PRT (Physical Education Teacher)

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of AWES. Candidates must submit Score Cards of AWES (OST/CSB) and the CTET.

Age : For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2024

How to apply :

Candidates may send one application form along with required documents and DD for Rs 100/- only. Demand draft should be made in favour of ‘Army Public School Missamari payable at Missamari.

The applications must reach the Army Public School Missamari, Po: Missamari, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam), Pin-784506

Last date of receiving application is 20 January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here