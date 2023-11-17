Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Missamari Assam.

Army Public School Missamari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Physics.

Name of post : PGT-Physics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Two years Integrated Post Graduate (MSc) Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/M.Ed

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the subject( Physics/Electronics/Applied Physics / Nuclear Physics).

Age limit: For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2023.

Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari.

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly filled in Application forms along with scanned copy of the required documents to this school e-mail address apsm.recruitment@gmail.com

Last date for submission of application is 25th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here