Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Jorhat Assam.

Army Public School Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Physics on contractual basis. On 15 January (Army Day) 1980, the Chief of the Army Staff made an announcement regarding the establishment of Army Schools across the country to provide quality education to the wards of defense personnel at affordable cost. It has crossed many milestones to grow into one of the leading educational institutions. The Co-Educational Institution having classes from I to XII, with all the three streams : Science, Commerce, Humanities is under the administrative control of GOC, 41 Sub Area and under the ambit of Army Welfare Education Society. The school is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, (CBSE affiliation No. New – 230028 / Old – 2328.

Name of post : PGT-Physics

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 5 Vastu tips you can follow to attract wealth easily in 2024

Qualification :

(a) Post Graduate in Physics/Electronics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics and B.Ed (min 50% marks in each)

(b) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

Salary : Rs. 31360/- per month

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Ayodhya Airport

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by Post/Hand to the Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O.-Charaibahi, Dist – Jorhat (Assam), PIN – 785616.

Candidates may also send their applications along with relevant documents by email to principal@apsjorhat.org

Last date for submission of applications is 4th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here