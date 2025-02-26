Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Army Public School Dinjan Assam.

Army Public School Dinjan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff for the academic session 2025-26 on Fix Term / Adhoc basis.

Name of post : Headmistress / Headmaster

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduation in any specialization with min 50% marks in each and overall aggregate.

(b) B.Ed./ M.Ed. and B.El.Ed / Diploma in elementary education.

(c) Min 08 Yrs of teaching experience with at least 05 Yrs as PRT in a CBSE recognized school.

(d) Qualified in CTET and OST.

(e) IT/Computer Literate.

(f) Teachers from the same school who fulfill the min QR as laid down above would be preferred.

Name of post : TGT- S.St., Sanskrit, Science, Hindi, Maths

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduation in the concerned subject and B.Ed (min 50%marks in each).

(b) CTET/TET is compulsory.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(d) Desirable knowledge of Computer Application

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduate in any discipline with B.Ed./02 years D.El.Ed with 50%marks

(b) CTET/TET is compulsory.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(d) Desirable knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : PRT (Physical Education Teacher)

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed. or D.P.Ed. with 50%marks

Name of post : PRT (Music)

Eligibility Criteria : B Music/M Music in vocal or its equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

Name of post : PRT (Dance)

Eligibility Criteria : Bachelor Degree /Master’s Degree in Dance or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

Name of post : Pre-Primary Teacher (PPT)

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Passed Senior Secondary (Cl Xll) with min 50 % marks from a recognized board.

(b) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Edn / Pre School Education / Early Childhood Education Pgmg (D.E.C. Ed) of min two years duration or B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE recognized institution.

Name of post : Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counseling with minimum experience of three years as Wellness Teacher/Counselor

Name of post : Librarian

Eligibility Criteria : B.Lib. Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum three years experience.

Name of post : Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria : Graduation with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed.(General) with one year Diploma in Special Education.

Name of post : Science Lab Attendant

Eligibility Criteria : 10 + 2 with Science and Computer Literate

Name of post : Supervisor Admin

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Should preferably be retired JCO/ Honarary rank having admin experience.

(b) Should be of age less than 55 yrs at the time of joining. For ESM, it should be 57 years.

(c) Should have basic knowledge of handling of master ledger of stores.

(d) Stores, eqpt maint and man management

Name of post : LDC

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate.

(b) Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).

(c) Basic knowledge of accounting.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application forms duly filled along with attested copy of certificate/ testimonials and with a Demand Draft of Rs. 250/- of SBI only (non-refundable) in favour of Army Public School, Dinjan.

The applications must reach the Army Public School, Dinjan, P.O. – Dinjan, Dist- Dibrugarh, Pin – 786189 (Assam)

Last date for submission of applications is 28th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here