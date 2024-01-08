Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Basistha Assam.

Army Public School Basistha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT).

Name of post : TGT- Physical Education (P.Ed.)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

a. Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed.

b. D.P.Ed awarded by a recognised University / Institution after training of minimum one academic session provided that the admission qualification for the Diploma is atleast a University degree.

c. Bachelor of Sports, Humanities and Physical Education of Haryana Agricultural University, Hissar

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

a. OST PRT qualified.

b. Graduate degree from a recognised University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate.

c. B. Ed. / D. El. Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognised university.

d. Desirable : Knowledge of computer application

Age :

As on 01 Apr 2024, the age of the candidate should be:-

a. Fresh candidates: Below 40 years

b. Experienced candidates: Below 57 years. (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply on application forms available on the websites www.awesindia.com and www.apsbasistha.org with attested copies of all certificates along with DD for Rs 100/- in the name of Army Public School Basistha in a sealed envelope marked “Application for the post of ……………….”

The applications must be send by Registered/Speed Post/By Hand to : The Principal, Army Public School Basistha, Guwahati – 781029

Last date of submission of application is 25th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here