Assam Career : ARIAS Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant administrative positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Horticulture Coordinator (DHC), District Accounts

Manager (DAM) and MIS Executive (MIS) on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : District Horticulture Coordinator (DHC)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture / Horticulture from any recognized

university/ Institution.

Experience: At least three (3) years of professional experience in Horticulture related activities/ Agriculture extension or related activities in any public/ private sector organization.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st July, 2023

Also Read : Assam Career : Great summer hairstyles for work with a claw clip

Name of post : District Accounts Manager (DAM)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from any recognized university/College along with a Certificate Course in Tally Accounting Software.

Experience: At least four (4) years of experience of accounting management in any public or private

sector agency.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st July, 2023

Name of post : MIS Executive (MIS)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: B. Sc. (IT or Comp. Sc.)/B. Tech. (Computer Science)/Bachelor of

Computer Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science or a closely related field

Experience: The MIS Executive should have at least 4 years (in case the bachelors degree/ diploma is of three years duration) or 3 years (in case the Bachelors degree is of four years duration) professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st July, 2023

Also Read : 10 hit cartoon shows of 2000s that were highly watched by kids in summer vacation

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 27th July 2023 to 4th August 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM at Office of the District Agriculture Officer, Club Road, Cachar, Near Deputy Commissioner Office, Silchar, Assam, 788001 and Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society, Agriculture Campuss, G.S.Road, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam, Pincode: 781022.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview accordingly along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age,

identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of selfattested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here