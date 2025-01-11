Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientific Officers.

Name of post : Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam

No. of posts : 3

Division wise vacancies :

Drugs & Narcotics Division : 1

Toxicology Division : 1

Biology Division : 1

Qualification :

Drugs & Narcotics Division : M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject.

Toxicology Division : M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject

Biology Division : M.Sc. in Botany or M.Sc. in Zoology or M.Sc. in Anthropology (Physical) or M.Sc. in Biotechnology or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject

Name of post : Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Tezpur, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Jorhat respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam.

No. of posts : 3

Division wise vacancies :

Biology Division : 1

Instrumentation Division : 1

Drugs and Narcotics Division : 1

Qualification :

Biology Division : M.Sc. in Botany or M.Sc. in Zoology or M.Sc. in Anthropology (Physical) or M.Sc. in Biotechnology or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject

Instrumentation Division : M.Sc. in Physics with Electronics or M.Sc. in Electronics or M.Sc. in Instrumentation or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject

Drugs and Narcotics Division : M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in concerned subject.

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 43 years,

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 (Fifty) years as on 0110112024 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for

SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 17-01-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 16-02-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT 0F APPLICATION FEE : 18.02-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here