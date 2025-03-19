Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Development Officer (JDO) in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department, Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Junior Development Officer (JDO) in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department, Govt. of Assam

No. of posts : 9

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Qualification :

Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects. Preference shall be given to Honours graduates

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 (Fifty) years as on 0110112025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

(v) The upper age limit in respect of candidates who have been serving in a lower post or cadres in the Transformation and Development organization for a minimum period of 5 years on the date of application shall not be more than 40 years on the 1s January of the year of advertisement.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION :25-03-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 24-04-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE : 26-04-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here