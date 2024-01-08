Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Inspector of Factories Assam under Labour Welfare Department Assam.

Name of post : Inspector of Factories under Labour Welfare Department Assam

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Qualification :

Degree in any branch of engineering preferably Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Chemical Engineering

Experience :

Practical experience of two years in workshop or manufacturing concern of good standing

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 23 years or more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024. The upper age limit is relaxable-

i) By 5 years for SC / ST candidates i.e. up to 43 years

ii) By 3 years for OBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years

iii) By 10 years for PwD candidates irrespective of categories

Selection Procedure :

The selection procedure will be notified later on, followed by issuing corrigendum / addendum, if required.

The Commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any posts / post or service / services considering the status, cadre, grade or the number of applications received for the advertised posts / post or service / services.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website apscrecruitment.in from 10th January 2024 to 8th February 2024

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees online is 10th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here