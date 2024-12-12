Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Inspector of Factories and Certifying Surgeon under Labour Welfare Department.

Name of post : Medical Inspector of Factories under Labour Welfare Department

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Qualification : Degree in Medicine / M.B.B.S. degree conferred by any institution recognized by Indian Medical Council. (Preferably with Diploma in Industrial Hygiene or Diploma in Public Health)

Experience :

Experience of at least two years in Public Hospital or a Factory in Medical Department

Name of post : Certifying Surgeon under Labour Welfare Department

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Qualification : Degree in Medicine / M.B.B.S. degree conferred by any institution recognized by Indian Medical Council. (Preferably with Diploma in Industrial Hygiene or Diploma in Public Health)

Experience : Experience of at least two years in Public Hospital or a factory in Medical Department.

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 23 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e, upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 (Fifty) years as on 01/01/2024 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for

SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/ OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in up to 15th January 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/ MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 17th January 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2