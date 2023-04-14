Assam Career : APSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Archivist and Assistant Librarian in Directorate of Archives, Assam under General Administration (Sectt. Estt.) Department.

Name of post : Assistant Archivist, Directorate of Archives, Assam under General Administration (Sectt. Estt.) Department

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8, 700/-

Qualification : The candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree with Honours/Major in History from a University recognized by Govt.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules

Name of post : Assistant Librarian, Directorate of Archives, Assam under General Administration (Sectt. Estt.) Department

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 7,600/-

Qualification :

(i) The candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a University recognized by Govt.

(ii) The candidate must possess a Diploma in Library Science from a recognized Govt. Institute.

(iii) Preference will be given to candidates having a least 3 (three) years service experience in Library Science.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 25th April 2023 to 25th May 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here