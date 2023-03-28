Assam Career : APSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver on contractual basis.

Name of post : Driver on contractual basis in the office of the Assam Public Service Commission

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) HSLC examination passed or equivalent from a recognized Board / Council of Government of Assam

ii) A candidate must possess a valid Driving License (Cab)

iii) Candidate must have registration in Employment Exchange in the State of Assam

Age Limit : A candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 (forty) years as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years, 03 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 years, 02 years for Ex-Servicemen candidates i.e upto 42 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September 2020.

Selection Procedure : The eligible candidate shall have to appear in Driving Skill Test to be held at Guwahati. Only short listed candidates will have to appear in Driving Skill Test, the exact date of which will be notified separately in the official website www.apsc.nic.in.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part— IX) Standard Form along with 02 (two) copies of recent passport size photograph, age proof certificate, educational qualification certificate & marksheets, valid Driving License (Cab), Employment Exchange registration certificate, Caste certificate, duly self-attested to the office of the Assam Public Service Commission, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 on offline mode.

The last date of receipt of applications is April 28, 2023 till office working hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here