Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D].

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D]

No. of posts : 18

Pay Scale : PB-4, Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Educational Qualification :

i. Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering of an Indian or foreign University recognized by the

Government.

OR

Passed Part A & B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possessing a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India) only.

ii. Degrees obtained through Distance mode of education will not be eligible

iii. Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2023. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years,

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No, ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 (Fifty) years as on 0110112023 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for

SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years inespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt, Memorandum No, ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January,2019.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/ from 22nd December 2023 to 21st January 2024.

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 23rd January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here