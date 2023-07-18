Applications are invited for over 600 vacant positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 699 posts of Community Health Officers (CHOs) from the passed out B.Sc Nursing and Post Basic B.Sc

Nursing candidates with the Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health as well as B.Sc. (Community Health).

Name of post : Community Health Officers (CHOs)

No. of posts : 699

Qualification : The candidate must have passed B.Sc (Nursing) or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) with

Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health/ B.Sc. (Community Health) are eligible to apply for the post.

Salary : Community Health Officer on contractual basis shall be paid remuneration of Rs. 25,000 per month and monthly performance-based incentive up to Rs 15,000 per month.

Age Limit : Less than 35 years of age, which is relaxed by 5 years for the SC and ST candidates as on 1stJune 2023.

Selection Procedure : All applications will be subjected to a screening process and candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in their final year examination of last qualifying course i.e, Merit Wise in their last qualifying examination (Final Year B. Sc Nursing Course/ Post Basic B. Sc Nursing Course / B.Sc. Community Health)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 31st July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here