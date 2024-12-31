Applications are invited for recruitment of over 300 vacant positions or career in AESRB Assam.

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturers, Librarian and Senior Instructors in the Government Engineering College & Polytechnics of Assam.

Name of post : Lecturer (Technical) in the Government Polytechnics of Assam

No. of posts : 138

Qualification:

A. Level 9A- B.E./B. Tech./B.S. (4-year Degree course) in relevant discipline with First Class or equivalent.

B. Level 10- Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in relevant disciplines with First Class in either of the two at the time of application

Name of post : Lecturer (Technical) in in PCPS Girls’ Polytechnic, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

A. Level 9A- B. Arch. or a 4-year Degree in an allied field with First Class or equivalent.

B. Level 10- Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in relevant disciplines with First Class in either

of the two at the time of selection.

Name of post : Librarian in the Government Polytechnics

No. of posts : 18

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science or an Equivalent Professional Degree with at least First Class or equivalent and a consistently

good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library. Qualifying in the National Level Test conducted for the purpose by UGC or other equivalent test as approved by the UGC.

Name of post : Librarian in the Government Engineering Colleges

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science or an Equivalent Professional Degree with at least First Class or equivalent and a consistently

good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library. Qualifying in the National Level Test conducted for the purpose by UGC or other equivalent test as approved by the UGC.

Name of post : Senior Instructor in the Government Engineering College & Polytechnics of Assam

No. of posts : 85

Qualification : 3 (Three) years Diploma in the appropriate branch of Engineering/ Technology/ Textile/ Architecture from AICTE recognized Institutes with First Class or 60% of marks.

Name of post : Lecturer (Non-Technical) in the Government Polytechnics of Assam

No. of posts : 96

Qualification :

A. Level 9A- Master’s degree in appropriate subject with First class or equivalent at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

B. Level 10- A Master’s degree with First Class or equivalent in a relevant subject and must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aesrb.in/

The last date of submission of online application is 20.01.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here