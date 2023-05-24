Assam Career : Apply online for Enumerator vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for few contractual posts of Enumerators under IRRI supported activities.

Name of post : Enumerator

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University preferably Agriculture

Experience : Candidates having experience in the field activities particularly field data collection including proficiency in use of electronic/digital devices.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month + TA / DA and actual POL costs

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 33 years on 1st January, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications as above may submit their applications in the prescribed format along with Educational qualification certificates, marksheets (HSLC to Degree)/experience certificates/documents related to computer skill/driving license/passport photo through e-mail to amiu.apart@gmail.com on or before 28th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

