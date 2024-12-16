Applications are invited for recruitment of 95 vacant positions or career in PNRD Assam.
The Office of the Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development (PNRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 95 vacant post or career for Cluster Facilitation Project.
Name of post : State Project Officer-GIS
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
M.Tech/M.E/M.Sc. Geographic Information Science/ Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geo
Spatial Technology/ Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial Science/ Surveying and Geo-Informatics
OR
BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science /Remote Sensing from recognized
University/Institute
OR
MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/ Remote Sensing from recognized
University/Institute
Experience :
Work Experience of at least 5 years in GIS- based projects in reputed government funded organizations like NIRD&PR, NRSC, SRSAC etc. or similar reputed organizations working on GIS
based projects.
Knowledge on data processing/analyzing and development of geospatial data.
Name of post : State Project Officer-Livelihood
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master in Agricultural Economics /Horticulture / Agro forestry /Agronomy /Forestry.
Experience : At least 8 years work experience, should be primarily on use of agriculture and allied activities for enhancement of incomes of rural poor. Knowledge of English, Hindi and local language is necessary
Name of post : District Coordinator- NRM
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.Tech in Civil/ Agriculture Engineering
Experience : At least 5 years work experience must be on rural infrastructure projects/ NRM
projects while working with reputed organization. Knowledge of English, Hindi and local language is necessary
Name of post : District GIS Expert
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : M. Tech/M.E/M.Sc. in Geographic Information Science or Technology/Remote
Sensing & GIS/Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial science/Surveying and
Geo-Informatics
OR
BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized
university/Institute
OR
MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized
university/Institute
OR
Post Graduate in Science/Agricultural Science with PG Diploma in Geographic Information
Science/ Remote sensing from recognized university/Institute
Experience : At least 3 years of Work Experience in GIS-based projects in reputed government funded organizations like NIRD&PR, NRSC, Geo-SRSAC etc. or similar reputed organizations
working on GIS based projects
Name of post : Block GIS Coordinator
No. of posts : 14
Qualification :
M. Tech/M.E/M.Sc. in Geographic Information Science or Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/ Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial science/Surveying and Geo-Informatics
OR
BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized
university/Institute
OR
MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized
university/Institute
OR
Post Graduate in Science/Agricultural Science with PG Diploma in Geographic Information
Science/Remote sensing from recognized university/Institute
Experience : At least 1 year 6 months of work experience in GIS based projects at field level in reputed government funded organizations like NIRD&PR, NRSC, SRSAC, etc. or similar reputed
organizations working on GIS based projects
Name of post : Block NRM Expert
No. of posts : 37
Qualification : B Tech in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering Diploma in Civil Engineering
Experience : At least 2 years work experience for candidates with B. Tech/4 years work experience for candidates with diploma. The work experience must be on rural infrastructure projects/ NRM
projects while working with reputed organization
Name of post : Block Livelihood Expert (Agriculture & Allied)
No. of posts : 37
Qualification : Master in Agricultural Economics/Horticulture/ Agroforestry/Agronomy/ Forestry
Experience : At least 2 years work experience within reputed organizations working towards improvement of rural livelihoods. The work experience should be primarily on use of agriculture and allied activities for enhancement of incomes of rural poor
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://pnrdassamrecruitment.in/cfp/
Last date for submission of applications is up to 12 AM of 11th January 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here