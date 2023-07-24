Applications are invited for 84 vacant positions in Directorate of Women & Child Development, Govt. of Assam.

The Directorate of Women & Child Development Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 84 vacant positions on purely temporary basis under District Project Management Unit/ DHEW, Mission Shakti for districts of Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Sonitpur, South Salamara, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and West Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : District Mission Coordinator (DMC)

No. of posts : 15

Educational Qualification: Graduate preferably in Social Sciences/ Life Sciences/ Nutrition/ Medicine /Health Management/ Social Work/ Rural Management.



Experience: At least 3 years of experience working with Government/Non- Government organizations in related domains.

Salary : Rs. 35500/- per month

Name of post : District Programme Coordinator (DPC)

No. of posts : 4

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Economics/ Banking/ other similar disciplines. Post Graduates will be preferred.

Experience: At least 3 years of experience working with Government/ Non- Government organizations in financial literacy/ financial inclusion-focused themes.

Salary : Rs. 35500/- per month

Name of post : Gender Specialist

No. of posts : 27

Educational Qualification: Graduate in social work/ other social disciplines. Postgraduates will be preferred.

Experience: At least 3 years of experience of working with the Government/ Non- Government

organizations in gender focused themes.

Salary : Rs. 20800/- per month

Name of post : DPA (PMMVY)

No. of posts : 4

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Sociology/ Social Works/Economics/ Rural Management/ Education and other similar disciplines.

Experience: At least 2 years of experience of working with Government/Non- Government

organizations in financial literacy/ financial inclusion-focused themes

Salary : Rs. 20800/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 17

Educational Qualification: Graduate/ diploma in accounts/ other disciplines having accounts as a subject.

Experience: At least 2 years of experience of working with Government/Non- Government

organizations in related domains.

Salary : Rs. 19000/- per month

Name of post : DEO for PMMVY work

No. of posts : 17

Educational Qualification : Graduation with working knowledge in computers/ IT etc. with a minimum of 1 year experience in data management, process documentation, and web-based

reporting formats, at the state or district level with government or Non Governmental/IT-based organizations.

Salary : Rs. 10400/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate must be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023 with a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for candidates under SC, ST(P), ST(H), and persons with disability category.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.recruitmentmissionshaktiwcd.com/ till 6th August 2023 (05.00 pm)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here