Assam Career : Apply online for 571 vacancies in MHRB

Applications are invited for 571 vacant positions in Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 571 vacant positions of Registrar / Demonstrator / Resident Physician etc. in Government Medical College Hospitals under Medical Education & Research Department.

Name of post : Registrar / Demonstrator / Resident Physician etc. in Government Medical College

Hospitals under Medical Education & Research Department

No. of posts : 571

Scale of Pay: Rs.57,700/- – Rs.1,82,400/- PM (Academic level 10) plus other allowances as admissible

under Rules.

Qualification : A Post Graduate qualification MD/ MS/ DNB / MSc in the concerned subjects

Age : A candidate should not be less than 21 Years and more than 45 Years as on 01/01/2023,

irrespective of category of applicants (As per Govt. OM No.ABP.55/2023/25 dated 04/07/2023).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 14th July 2023

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate. No application fee is required for candidates having PWD certificate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here